CHILD Harry The family of the late
Harry Gibson Child
wishes to acknowledge the
many expressions of sympathy
and gestures of kindness
and support shown
following their sad loss.
Many thanks to everyone at
Earlsheaton Medical Centre,
especially Dr. Yaaqub Hussain,
the doctors and nurses on
Ward 43 at Pinderfields Hospital
as well as the team at
Manorcroft Nursing Home.
Special thanks to
Revd Canon Mark Umpleby
for his poignant service,
the Directors and Staff of
Dewsbury Ram R.L.F.C.
and Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for their efficient and
friendly expertise.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020
