Gomersall Harry Sadly, at home with his family
on the 10th February,
Harry, aged 83 years
of Heckmondwike and
formerly of Batley.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley, much loved dad of Mareece and Carl, a dear father in law of Robert and Lorraine, devoted grandad of Jason, Wayne, Clare, Damien, Cameron, Kayleigh,
great grandad of Dominic, Jack, Brodie, Cias, Dante and
great great grandad of
Millie-Rose and James.
Loving brother of Ethel, Robert, Keith and the late Lilian and
cousin of Christine.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th February, 1.15pm at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike
Tel; 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020