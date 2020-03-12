Home

Harry Viney

Harry Viney Notice
VINEY Harry On Monday, 2nd March, of Thornhill, formerly Mirfield,
aged 70.
Peacefully at his home
surrounded by his loving family
after a short illness fought
with dignity and courage.
Harry,
beloved husband of
Jenny,
treasured dad of
Miranda, Karen and Karl
and a devoted and adored
grandad and great grandad.
A Celebration of Harry's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, 19th March
at 3.15pm.
No flowers by request.

Donations in lieu which
will be shared between
The Burns Unit at
Pinderfields Hospital
and
Macmillan Cancer Support
(Head and Neck Cancer)
may be made on
leaving the crematorium.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020
