BATES Hazel 10th April 1933 - 13th March 2020
Peacefully in Aston Manor
Care Home, Dewsbury,
formerly of Birkenshaw,
aged 86 years.
Hazel,
eldest daughter of the
late Geoffrey and Mary Bates,
a very dear sister of
Margaret and Elaine
and a much loved
aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, 26th March
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Hazel,
which will be shared between
Dementia UK and
Dewsbury Minster
may be made on leaving
the service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020