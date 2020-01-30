Home

Hazel Darnbrough

Notice Condolences

Hazel Darnbrough Notice
Darnbrough Hazel
(nee Wilcock) On Monday, January 27th,
of Chickenley, aged 85 years.

Peacefully at Croft House
Nursing Home.

Hazel,
much loved wife of Danny,
loving mum of
Tony, Danny, Kevin and Terrie,
mother-in-law of
Bridget, Dawn, Roz and Chris
and a devoted and adored
grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma
and dear sister of
Gilbert and Dorothy.

Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, February 5th
at 11.15am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Hazel
for the benefit of
The Alzheimer's Society
may be made on
leaving the service.

Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020
