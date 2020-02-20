|
Furness Hazel On 8th February 2020,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 78 years, Hazel,
loving mum of Glen, Gary,
Robin and Mandy. A very dear
grandma, great grandma,
sister and mother in law.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Hazel
may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020