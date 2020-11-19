Home

Helen Blackshaw

Helen Blackshaw Notice
Blackshaw Helen 1945 - 2020
Peacefully on Thursday
12th November 2020 of
Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield,
aged 75 years,
Helen, dearly loved wife of Rob,
much loved mum of
Kirsten and Jamie,
dear mother-in-law of
Andrew and Scarlet,
loving Gran of Anna, Beth,
Irah, Firth and Farrah.
Helen will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private service of celebration for Helen's life will take place on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 1:40 p.m.
Live webcast can be viewed
on www.obitus.com
Username: Qepu4647
Password: 588637
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of the Stroke Association may be made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to
Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
