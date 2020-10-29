Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Jackson

Notice Condolences

Henry Jackson Notice
JACKSON Henry Barry
ARIBA AMTPI Dip TP On 23rd October 2020,
peacefully at home,
Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury,
aged 85 years, Barry.

Barry loved his family,
his home and his dogs
and we loved him back.

Due to the current guidelines
a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Donations in memory of Barry
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -