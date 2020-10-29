|
|
|
JACKSON Henry Barry
ARIBA AMTPI Dip TP On 23rd October 2020,
peacefully at home,
Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury,
aged 85 years, Barry.
Barry loved his family,
his home and his dogs
and we loved him back.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 5th November 2020.
Donations in memory of Barry
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020