|
|
|
Wood Henry Augustus
Edward George
'TED' Former Proprietor Yorkshire Garage & Exhaust Centre.
On 11th July 2020, peacefully at his home in Mirfield, Edward, loving and much loved husband of Ritta, beloved dad of David, Mark and Leigh, dear father in law of
Emma, Rachael and Maggie,
a proud grandad and
great grandad, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Due to the current
guidelines a ceremony by
invitation only will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment in
the churchyard.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Edward may be made online to Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020