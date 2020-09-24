Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Wright

Notice Condolences

Herbert Wright Notice
Wright Herbert (H. Wright Electricians).
On 16th September 2020 of Roberttown, Herbert,
aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Mary, the dearly loved and loving dad of Janet, Martin, Kevin, Helen and Christopher, a very dear brother, dear father-in-law, devoted grandad and great grandad
and a dear uncle.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 1st October 2020
at 10.30 am.
Due to present restrictions attendance in the chapel will be by invite only. Friends may gather in the crematorium grounds.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors, 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -