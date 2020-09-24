|
Wright Herbert (H. Wright Electricians).
On 16th September 2020 of Roberttown, Herbert,
aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Mary, the dearly loved and loving dad of Janet, Martin, Kevin, Helen and Christopher, a very dear brother, dear father-in-law, devoted grandad and great grandad
and a dear uncle.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 1st October 2020
at 10.30 am.
Due to present restrictions attendance in the chapel will be by invite only. Friends may gather in the crematorium grounds.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors, 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020