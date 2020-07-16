|
|
|
Logush Hilda Peacefully at
Hartshead Manor Nursing Home on the 8th July 2020
aged 93 years
and formerly of New Street, Rawfolds.
The beloved wife of the late Ronnie and a dearly loved mum of Peter, Sylvia and Roman. Also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
A private family requiem mass
will take place at
Our Lady of Unfailing Help and
St. Paul of the Cross R.C. Church
and will be followed by interment at Cleckheaton New Cemetery.
Family and friends wishing to make a donation in memory of Hilda may do so direct to Kirkwood Hospice.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020