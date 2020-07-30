|
|
|
Logush Hilda The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy including their considerate thoughts and prayers.
A special thank you to those who were able to attend Hilda's service and to Fr Nicholas Hird for his most comforting Funeral Mass.
Special thanks also to all staff at Hartshead manor Nursing Home for their love and care and to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton for their caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 30, 2020