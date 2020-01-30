|
|
|
PAWSEY nee Flint
Hilda Mary On 12th January 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
of Thornhill, Dewsbury,
aged 92 years, Hilda,
beloved wife of the late Anthony,
much loved mum of
Valerie, Veronica, Jane,
Joanne and Anthony,
a dearly loved mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma,
a dear sister, sister-in-law
and auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Longcauseway U R Church on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 12.15pm, followed by
private interment at
Thornhill Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided,
for the benefit of the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020