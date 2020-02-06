|
PAWSEY Hilda Mary Valerie, Veronica, Jane, Joanne and Anthony would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and
messages of condolence and
donations for the benefit of the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
received following the sad loss
of their beloved mum.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Mountain Road Surgery and Ward 10 Dewsbury District Hospital for their care and to
Rev Janine Atkinson for her comforting words and prayers
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and her team at George Brooke Ltd for the exceptional care, support and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020