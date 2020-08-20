|
|
|
RHODES née Rider
Hilda On 15th August 2020,
peacefully at
Eden Court Nursing Home,
of Batley, aged 97 years,
Hilda, beloved wife of
the late Jack, dearly loved mum
of the late Patricia,
dear mother-in-law of the late Philip, much loved grandma of James, Elizabeth and Laura and
a very dear great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 27th August 2020.
Donations in memory of Hilda
may be made online to Age UK.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020