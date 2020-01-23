Home

PORRITT Hubert On 3rd January 2020, at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Hubert, aged 96 years, of Mirfield.
Dearly loved husband of Jean,
a loving stepfather to Ian, he was much loved and will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Service and cremation at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations to The Alzheimer's Society would be much appreciated, a collection box will be provided on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020
