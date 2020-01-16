|
|
|
JOHNSON Ian On 9th January 2020,
with his family at his bedside,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
and of Mirfield, aged 69 years,
Ian, deeply loved
husband of June, much loved dad of Eve and Hollie, dear father in law and friend to Tim and Adam,
proud grandad of
Issabelle and Ray, a beloved brother, brother in law and uncle, and loved son in law of Gladys.
A service of thanksgiving for
Ian's life will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Monday 27th January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by a
private family committal.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Donations in memory of Ian
may be placed in the collection
boxes provided at church,
monies raised will help provide
a green house in his
memory at Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020