|
|
|
BLACKBURN IDA
1929 - 2020 Peacefully on
Saturday 28th March 2020 in hospital and of
The Laurels, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, aged 90 years,
Ida, dearly loved wife of the
late Denis, much loved mum
of Ian and Julie,
dear mother-in-law
and loving grandma.
Ida will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private celebration for
Ida's life will take place on
Tuesday 14th April 2020 at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Enquiries to
Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors -
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020