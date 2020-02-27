|
ARMITAGE IRENE On 19th February 2020, peacefully at Manor Croft Nursing Home, Irene aged 95 years of Mirfield. Beloved Wife of the late John, devoted Mum of Sharon, Ian and Nicholas, cherished Grandma of Robin, Katie, Thomas, Ellie also a Great Grandma and dear Sister of Jean and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 3.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK for which a plate
will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home, Mirfield. Tel: 01924 492219
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020