Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
15:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Armitage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Armitage

Notice Condolences

Irene Armitage Notice
ARMITAGE IRENE On 19th February 2020, peacefully at Manor Croft Nursing Home, Irene aged 95 years of Mirfield. Beloved Wife of the late John, devoted Mum of Sharon, Ian and Nicholas, cherished Grandma of Robin, Katie, Thomas, Ellie also a Great Grandma and dear Sister of Jean and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 3.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK for which a plate
will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home, Mirfield. Tel: 01924 492219
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -