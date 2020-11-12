|
BAGOT Irene Winifred
(Nee Horne) On October 25th 2020, Irene died peacefully, aged 84 of Liversedge and originally from Slaithwaite. Beloved wife for 63 years of Arnold, loving mum to Alan and Ian, mother in law to Lynne and Mel and devoted grandma to Jordon, Amy, Lauren and Antony. A dearly loved sister, auntie and caring friend to many.
Due to Covid 19 a private family funeral has taken place.
No flowers or donations please, just remember your happy times of knowing Irene.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020