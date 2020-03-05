Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Labourn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Labourn

Notice Condolences

Irene Labourn Notice
LABOURN Nee HOLMES
IRENE MAY On 25th February 2020, in hospital, of Batley, aged 87 years, May, beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum of
Terry, Janet and Conrad,
beloved grandma of Ryan.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be given to George Brooke Ltd., for
the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -