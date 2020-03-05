|
|
|
LABOURN Nee HOLMES
IRENE MAY On 25th February 2020, in hospital, of Batley, aged 87 years, May, beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum of
Terry, Janet and Conrad,
beloved grandma of Ryan.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be given to George Brooke Ltd., for
the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020