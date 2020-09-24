|
|
|
Wrigley Irene
(nee Holmes) Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 16th September 2020 with her family by her side.
Irene, of Healey, aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the
late Leonard and dearly loved mum to Barry and Alan, much loved daughter in law to Jo.
A loved sister to Peter and
sister in law to Jean.
Devoted grandma to BJ, Sarah
and her husband David,
great grandma to Zachary,
Phoebe and Harry.
As well as a dear aunty and great aunty and loved friend to many.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Rest in peace we love you always.
A private family funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations in lieu will be appreciated via cheque to
St Mary's Church, Gomersal.
Any Enquiries contact
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel: 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020