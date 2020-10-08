|
|
|
Wrigley Irene Barry, Jo and family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends, neighbours and work collegues for their kind expressions of sympathy including the beautiful flowers, lovely cards of condolence and generous donations received.
A special thank you to everyone who attended the service
and to Mrs Heather David
for her comforting words.
Special thanks also to Shawn and staff at David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020