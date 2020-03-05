|
|
|
Hirst nee Gardner
Iris On 25th February 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
of Ravensthorpe, aged 91 years, Iris, beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mum of Alan, Anthony and Ronald, a very dear and loved mother-in-law, nana, great nana and great great nana.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 11.15am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for
the benefit of the R.N.L.I.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020