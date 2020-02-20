|
Medley Iris On 14th February 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, aged 89 years.
A much loved mum of Terry, Linda, Susan, Stephen, Clifford and John also a mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 12.30p.m. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired, donations in lieu for the family's chosen charity would be appreciated for which a box will be provided following the service.
All enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020