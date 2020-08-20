|
Shingleton Isabella Peacefully at home on the 11th August 2020 after a short illness.
Isabella, aged 57 years,
of Cleckheaton.
The dearly loved mum of James and Andrew and their partners Nicola and Jennie, loving grandma Tesco to Phoebe, Max, Edward and Bump (Archie). A much loved sister of Brenda and Agnes, also a dear sister-in-law and auntie. Reunited with her beloved parents Bernard and Agnes.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020