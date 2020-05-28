|
|
|
ADDY Jack President of
Dewsbury Rams R.L.F.C.
Passed away on
Friday, 15th May
in Pinderfields Hospital
with Pat,
his much loved partner
at his side, aged 81.
He will be sadly
missed by:
His sister Dorcas and her family,
His late brother, Derek's family,
His partner Pat's family,
Dewsbury Rams R.L.F.C.
The Rugby League Family.
A private invite only
funeral will be held.
However the family
are happy for anyone to watch
the funeral via a live webcast
and to line the route
of the funeral procession.
Please e-mail
[email protected]
for this information.
Donations in Jack's memory
for Alzheimer's Research UK
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Pat would like to thank:
Vicarage Court Care Home,
North Featherstone
where Jack resided
for the last 14 months
and Pinderfields Hospital
for Jack's care in the
short time he was with them.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020