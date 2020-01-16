|
DULIEU Jack On 10th January 2020,
peacefully at the
Priestley Care Home, Birstall,
formerly of Wards Hill Court,
Batley and Hanging Heaton,
Dewsbury, aged 96 years, Jack,
beloved husband of the late Marjorie, much loved dad of Carole, Chris and Beverley,
very dear father-in-law of Ian and John, a dearly loved
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 2pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in
the collection box provided or
sent to George Brooke Ltd
for the benefit of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020