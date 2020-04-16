|
Newsome Jack Retired Chartered Accountant
and Company Secretary.
On 8th April 2020, at his home in Liversedge, aged 91 years,
Jack, beloved husband of
the late Violet Alice, dearly loved dad of Susan and Jonathan,
very dear father in law of Mike
and Claire, proud grandad of Adam, Amy, Luke and Ethan,
great grandad of Hunter and Piper
and friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions
a private unattended
ceremony will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 24th April 2020.
Donations in memory of Jack may be made on-line or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors, 14 Sharp St., Dewsbury for the benefit of Heart UK.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020