|
|
|
Pygott Jack On 12th May 2020,
at his home in Thornhill Lees,
aged 83 years, Jack,
dearly loved husband of Maureen, dearly loved dad of Jeff,
dear father in law of Carol,
loving grandad of Oliver and Joseph and proud great-grandad of Tommen.
A private family funeral
service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 10.30am.
Those not able to attend will be welcome to make donations in Jack's memory for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020