Jack Thresh


1937 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Jack Thresh Notice
THRESH JACK
1937 - 2020 Peacefully on
Tuesday 18th August 2020 at his home; Victoria Place, Mirfield, aged 83 years, Jack, dearly loved husband of the late Edna, much loved cousin of Valerie and family. Jack will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Jack's life will take place on
Wednesday 26th August 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 9:45 a.m. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020
