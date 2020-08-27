|
THRESH Jack
1937 - 2020 Valerie and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research received during the recent
sad loss of Jack.
Special thanks to the Marie Curie and District Nurses for their devoted care and attention.
Thanks to Caroline Sharp for her kind support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020