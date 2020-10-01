|
Gillard Jackie Brian and his family would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards following the sad loss of Jackie.
A special thank you to everyone who was able to attend the service, and to Christine Freeman who took the time to listen, reflect and celebrate Jackie's life so well. Many thanks to the team at Hermann Tattersfield Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements and the staff at Lakeside Ponderosa for their hospitality. Donations to the Admiral Nursing team were most gratefully received.
Special thanks to the staff at Knowle Park in Mirfield, Claremont House in Heckmondwike and the team from Carer's Trust who have supported Jackie over the years. Thanks also to the staff at Brookroyd House and Pinderfields Hospital for taking such good care of Jackie during her recent illness.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020