GILLARD Jacqueline Elizabeth
(nee Bradby On September 13th in hospital after a long illness bravely borne, Jackie aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of Brian,
much loved mum of Lisa, best nana of Rose and Hamish, dear sister to Tony and a good friend to many.
A close family funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday September 24th at 11:30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the Admiral Nurses can be made
after the service.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020
