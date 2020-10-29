|
|
|
DALTON James Joseph
(John)
1941 - 2020 Peacefully on Monday
19th October 2020 and
of Moor Park Gardens,
Dewsbury, aged 79 years, John,
dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad,
step dad, father-in-law,
loving grandad, great grandad,
dear brother and uncle.
John will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private service of celebration for
John's life will take place on Monday 2nd November 2020 at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12.45 p.m.
Live webcast - www.
wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login In / Order ID: 53077
Password: uzzqpkux
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so
desired for the benefit of
Prostate Cancer UK may be
made online at www.
rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to
Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020