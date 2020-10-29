Home

James Glover Notice
GLOVER James Former Inspector Royal Mail.

On 19th October 2020,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 89 years, Jim, very much loved husband of Freda, beloved dad of David and proud grandad of Gareth,
a dear brother, brother in law
and uncle.

Due to the current guidelines,
a private family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.

No flowers by request, donations in memory of Jim may be made online
or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of
the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020
