Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Heaton

Notice Condolences

James Heaton Notice
Heaton James On 4th June 2020, in hospital,
of Liversedge, aged 84 years,
Jimmy, loving husband
of the late Margaret,
much loved dad of Russell, Stephen, Nigel, Sharon and Donna, a very dear father in law, grandad and great-grandad.

Due to the current guidelines a family ceremony will be held
at Batley Cemetery on
Friday 19th June 2020 at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in his memory may be given to George Brooke Ltd., or sent to
St Mary's RC Church for the benefit of The Church Roof Appeal.

RIP
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -