Heaton James On 4th June 2020, in hospital,
of Liversedge, aged 84 years,
Jimmy, loving husband
of the late Margaret,
much loved dad of Russell, Stephen, Nigel, Sharon and Donna, a very dear father in law, grandad and great-grandad.
Due to the current guidelines a family ceremony will be held
at Batley Cemetery on
Friday 19th June 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in his memory may be given to George Brooke Ltd., or sent to
St Mary's RC Church for the benefit of The Church Roof Appeal.
RIP
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020