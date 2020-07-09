Home

KEEGAN JAMES On the 2nd of July, 2020,
in hospital, aged 84 years.
James,
beloved husband of Pat,
a proud and loving dad of Sarah,
dear father-in-law of Tim,
and a deeply loved grandad
of Joe, Polly, and Nancy.
A dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle, and great uncle.
A true gentleman.
Due to the current guidance,
the service on Monday
20th July 2020, at 10am,
at Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church will be by invitation only. Those unable to be in church will be most welcome at
Dewsbury Cemetery at 11.15am.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of James
may be given online at
http://www.justgiving.com/
midyorkshospital
for the benefit of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
R.I.P
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020
