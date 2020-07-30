|
|
|
Keegan James Mrs Pat Keegan, Sarah and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations
for the benefit of
The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust received following
the loss of a beloved
Husband, Dad and Grandad.
The thoughtful attendance of so many at the cemetery is a much appreciated mark of respect.
Thank you also to
Fr J Hart and Fr N Hird for
their support and prayers.
Special thanks to Helen and the team at George Brooke Ltd for
their professionalism, care
and compassion shown during
our sad loss of James.
Published in Batley News on July 30, 2020