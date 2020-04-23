|
Radcliffe James
(Jim) Suddenly at home on the
7th April 2020, aged 78 years,
and of Liversedge.
The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and a dearly loved dad of Andrew and Simon.
A much loved grandad of
Nathan and Daniel.
Also a dear brother of Harold, loved brother-in-law and uncle.
A private cremation will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
A celebration for Jim will be held later in the year for family and friends which details will be placed in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020