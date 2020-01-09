|
|
|
Stansfield James (Jim) On January 3rd 2020,
peacefully at Hopton Cottage Care Home, Jim aged 92 years
of Mirfield.
Beloved Husband of the late Betty, dearly loved Dad of Jim, Janet, Elizabeth and Michael, also a much loved Grandad, Great Grandad
and Father in law.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday January 30th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Parkinsons UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020