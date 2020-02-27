Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
14:00
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Janet Dickerson Notice
Dickerson nee Fawcett
Janet On 19th February 2020, at her home in Dewsbury, aged 66 years, Janet, loving and much loved wife of Philip, loving mother of Andrew and Sarah and mother in law of Lee, also a beloved sister,
sister in law and auntie.

Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations in memory of Janet may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
