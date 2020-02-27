|
Dickerson nee Fawcett
Janet On 19th February 2020, at her home in Dewsbury, aged 66 years, Janet, loving and much loved wife of Philip, loving mother of Andrew and Sarah and mother in law of Lee, also a beloved sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Janet may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020