|
|
|
Lister Janet Edith Marienne The much loved daughter of the late George Arthur and Amy Lister, Janet died at Hartshead Manor on 11th May 2020, aged 90 years.
Dedicated Brownie and
Guide Leader, lifelong supporter
of the Society For The Blind of Dewsbury, Batley and District.
A private committal will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 1st June 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors to support the work of the RNIB.
All enquiries
Telephone 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020