Janette Cockram Notice
COCKRAM Janette
'Janny'
formerly Barber,
née Moyser Peacefully at Wakefield Hospice
on Wednesday 25th November 2020, Janny aged 76 years.
Much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Due to current restrictions,
private family Funeral Service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 14th December at 10:30am.
Online donations in lieu
of flowers if desired,
to Kirkwood Hospice and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The Funeral Service
will be live streamed.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
