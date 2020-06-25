|
Cartwright nee Pugh
Janice Elizabeth On 16th June 2020, suddenly
at her home in Dewsbury,
aged 62 years, Janice,
very much loved wife of Stephen,
loving mum of Ryan and Arron, remembered with love by Kelly and Laura, beloved grandma of Logan, George, Charley and Olivia, a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 29th June 2020
at 12 noon.
Due to the current guidelines this will be a private ceremony.
Donations in memory of
Janice may be sent to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020