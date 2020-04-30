Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Jean Campbell

Jean Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL Jean On 18th April 2020 peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Jean
aged 86 years, of Gomersal.

Devoted mum of Belinda, cherished Grandma of Mac & Mae, beloved wife of Lloyd, also a dear sister of Doreen and Auntie of Gillian & Graham.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel; 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020
