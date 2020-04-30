|
CAMPBELL Jean On 18th April 2020 peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Jean
aged 86 years, of Gomersal.
Devoted mum of Belinda, cherished Grandma of Mac & Mae, beloved wife of Lloyd, also a dear sister of Doreen and Auntie of Gillian & Graham.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel; 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020