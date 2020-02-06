Home

Jean Hinchcliffe

Jean Hinchcliffe Notice
Hinchcliffe nee MacDonald
Jean On 29th January 2020,
peacefully at home,
Halifax House, Dewsbury,
aged 87 years, Jean,
beloved wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mum of Jacqueline and Deborah, a very dear and loved sister and grandma.

Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 7th February 2020 at 1.15pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of the Salvation Army, Heckmondwike.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020
