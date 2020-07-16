Home

George Brooke Ltd (Mirfield)
14a St. Paul's Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 8AX
01924 454476
Jean Hodson Notice
HODSON Jean Hazel On 10th July 2020, peacefully at her home in Mirfield,
aged 90 years, Jean,
loving wife of the late John
and cousin of the late,
much missed Connie.
Much loved mum of Geoffrey, Clive and Keith, and much loved mother in law of Clare, Moira and Dawn, cherished Grandma of Nicola, John, Simon and Damien and
great grandma of Alex.
Also a much loved auntie
and sister in law.
Flowers may be sent care of George Brooke funeral directors
14a St Paul's Road,
Mirfield WF14 8AX, or if preferred donations in memory of Jean may be made for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice, either online or by cheque to the hospice.
All enquiries in respect of the funeral arrangements may be made to George Brooke
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020
