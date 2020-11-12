|
|
|
LEE JEAN MAVIS On 7th November 2020,
peacefully at HRI,
Jean, aged 85 years, of Shepley.
Former English Teacher at
Batley Boys High School.
Wife of the late Malcolm,
much loved mum of Helen,
Sarah, Jonathan and Imogen,
a proud grandma of
Tulip, Harry, Ekaitz, Tilly and Eneko
and a very dear sister of Andy.
A private funeral service
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Friday 20th November.
Donations, if wished, may be given
for Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley,
Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020