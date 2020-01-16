Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lodge

Notice Condolences

Jean Lodge Notice
LODGE Jean
(née Redfearn) On Thursday, January 9th,
of Hanging Heaton,
aged 63 years.
Peacefully at her home,
after a short illness,
surrounded by her family.
Jean,
much loved wife of
Richard,
loving mum of
Rachael and Samantha,
a devoted and adored grandma
and a dear sister.
Funeral Service
will take place at
St. Paul's Church,
Hanging Heaton
on Tuesday, January 21st
at 11.00am
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Floral tributes may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -