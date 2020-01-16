|
|
|
LODGE Jean
(née Redfearn) On Thursday, January 9th,
of Hanging Heaton,
aged 63 years.
Peacefully at her home,
after a short illness,
surrounded by her family.
Jean,
much loved wife of
Richard,
loving mum of
Rachael and Samantha,
a devoted and adored grandma
and a dear sister.
Funeral Service
will take place at
St. Paul's Church,
Hanging Heaton
on Tuesday, January 21st
at 11.00am
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Floral tributes may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020